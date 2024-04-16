Bangladesh appoints Mushtaq Ahmed spin bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday appointed former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed as the Tigers’ spin bowling coach ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

“He will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA,” the BCB said in a press release issued today.

Mushtaq said it was a great honour for him to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach.

“I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around,” he said.

“They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent,” he said, adding that he would attempt to instil that belief into them and was “very excited” at the opportunity to work with them.

Ahmed was the spin bowling coach for England, West Indies and Pakistan and held the position of the Green Shirts’ bowling consultant for two years.

During his six-year association with the England Cricket Board, England won the T20 World cup, multiple Ashes series and ascended to the top of the ICC Team Rankings in all three formats.

He has also previously worked with Karachi Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Surrey.