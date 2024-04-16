Army brass vows to fail ‘malicious propaganda campaign’ aiming to demoralise military

The military’s top brass on Tuesday expressed concern against a “malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the armed forces” and distancing them from the nation, stressing that the army would not allow such efforts to succeed.

The observation was made during the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the armed forces,” the ISPR said.

It added that the senior military moot also underscored that “unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” adding that the army would not allow such efforts to succeed and stern action would be ensured against them as per the law and Constitution.

The ISPR statement comes days after a string of videos showing Pakistan Army officers allegedly assaulting and beating up cops in Bahawalnagar went viral on social media.

The incident was subsequently decried by the Punjab police as “fake propaganda” while an ISPR statement on the matter had said that it was promptly resolved but “certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.”

Army chief directs commanders to deny any space to terrorists

Meanwhile, the army forum also paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The COAS appreciated the “untiring efforts of the Pakistan Army and LEAs (law enforcement agencies) in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations”.

The army officials condemned the recent terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bisham as well as the “heinous killings of innocent civilians” in Balochistan.

COAS Munir directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to terrorists. He instructed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.

“Armed forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan,” COAS Munir was quoted as saying by the press release.

The forum’s participants were also briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan posed a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the ISPR said.

The military brass also expressed serious concern over the ongoing aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned the “serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza”, the ISPR said.

It added that the forum’s participants also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

The military brass resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country, including “wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners”, the ISPR said.