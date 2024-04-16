Bushra alleges violation of her fundamental rights

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against alleged violations of her fundamental rights during her incarceration at Banigala sub-jail.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi contended that she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence that has been declared a sub-jail.

She further stated in the petition that she is suffering from heartburn, aches in throat and mouth and that she believes that it is the result of eating poisonous meal.

Bushra Bibi further said that there is only one lady deputed in the sub-jail while the rest of the staff is male and she feels discomfort in such an environment.

Khawar Maneka’s lawyer continues arguments in Iddat case

Moreover, the petitioner said, the room in which she has been confined is bugged and spy cameras are installed there at different places, which is against the right of her privacy.

The petitioner said she has not been given ample time to meet her family members and lawyers.

The petition said Bushra Bibi has requested her shifting to Adiala Jail and a petition in this regard is still pending before the IHC.

The petitioner requested the court to order relevant authorities to ensure protection of her fundamental rights.

The petitioner further requested the court to allow her medical check-up from Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hosptial.

Iddat case

In the Iddat case, the counsel of complainant Khawar Farid Maneka continued his arguments in support of the conviction and the sentence awarded to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The counsel of Mr Khan, Salman Akram Raja, on the other hand urged the court to conclude the arguments of complainant’s counsel advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Mr Raja accused Mr Abbasi of applying delaying tactics in the case.

During the course of the arguments, Mr Abbasi read out the verdict of the trial court and said the key witnesses in the case were Mufti Saeed, who solemnised the Nikkah; Aun Chaudhry, a witness of the Nikkah ceremony; and Latif, a domestic servant of Khawar Maneka.

He said that the Section 496-B (fornication) was added in the charges against Mr Khan and his wife on the complaint of Mr Maneka, but the trial court deleted this offence during framing of the charges.

He argued that he would assist the trial court on Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and requested the court to adjourn the hearing till May. He said that he would require at least 4 to 5 hours to conclude the arguments.

Mr Raja on the other hand pointed out that if the trial would continue in late hours, the arguments on the appeal against conviction could continue after the regular court timings. He, however, asked judge Shahrukh Arjumand to give adjournment for a single day.

The judge responded that the courts have remained closed for Eid holidays and, therefore, he has workload for the entire week.

He adjourned the hearing of the case till April 24.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2024