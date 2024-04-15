DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2024

Finance minister reaches Washington for crucial talks with IMF

Anwar Iqbal Published April 15, 2024 Updated April 15, 2024 09:19am

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muh­ammad Auran­gzeb arrived in Washington on Sunday with his team to participate in the IMF and World Bank’s spring meetings and initiate talks on a new financial package ranging from $6 billion to $8 billion.

The IMF ministerial meetings and events are scheduled for April 17-19, with additional activities planned from April 15-20.

Mr Aurangzeb and his team have a packed schedule, including bilateral meetings with IMF and World Bank leaders, as well as senior officials from various international financial institutions. They will also hold discussions with finance ministers from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, and other friendly nations attending the event.

Representing Pakistan at multilateral meetings, they are also expected to meet US officials, given the meetings are held in Washington.

Meanwhile, IMF Man­­a­g­ing Director Kristalina Georgieva mentioned that Pakistan still has crucial issues to resolve, acknowledging the country’s interest in a new loan arrangement.

This signifies the potential for a follow-up programme with the Fund after completing the current $3 billion stand-by arrangement later this month, as prime minister previously indicated the necessity for another deal with the IMF to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier this month, IMF’s Director of Comm­unications Julie Kozack noted Pakistan’s interest in securing its largest loan facility yet and expressed readiness to engage in programme discussions in the coming months.

The IMF is also expected to finalise the disbursement of the last tranche of $1.1 billion from the existing arrangement during the spring meetings.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan and officials from the Pakistan embassy welcomed the finance minister at the airport.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s counterstrike
Updated 15 Apr, 2024

Iran’s counterstrike

Israel, by attacking Iran’s diplomatic facilities and violating Syrian airspace, is largely responsible for this dangerous situation.
Opposition alliance
15 Apr, 2024

Opposition alliance

AFTER the customary Ramazan interlude, political activity has resumed as usual. A ‘grand’ opposition alliance ...
On the margins
15 Apr, 2024

On the margins

IT appears that we are bent upon taking the majoritarian path. Thus, the promise of respect and equality for the...
Noshki killings
Updated 14 Apr, 2024

Noshki killings

It must be asked why Baloch separatists continue to target civilians as well as security men despite large deployment.
Upholding the law
14 Apr, 2024

Upholding the law

THE recent discord in Bahawalnagar offers a chance to reflect on the sanctity of the law and its enforcement across...
Tragic travels
14 Apr, 2024

Tragic travels

FOR those embarking on road and boat journeys, the probability of fatal accidents has seen a steady rise. The recent...