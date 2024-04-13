DAWN.COM Logo

Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Buner district: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 13, 2024 Updated April 13, 2024 03:02pm
Lance Hawaldar Mudassar Mehmood Shaheed and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed Shaheed. — ISPR
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Saturday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district, based on the reported presence of suspected terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed embraced martyrdom.

During the operation, a “high-value target” identified as Saleem Rabbani was “sent to hell” after an intense gun battle, while two other terrorists were injured, the statement added.

“[The] terrorist Saleem Rabbani remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion [and] target killings of innocent civilians,” the press release read.

This is the second such operation in KP this week, with two terrorists killed in an IBO in South Waziristan on Tuesday. A press release from the ISPR had said that two terrorists were successfully “neutralised and sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants.

The ISPR stated that weapons, along with a large quantity of explosives, were also recovered from the slain militants in today’s operation, adding that they remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

The alleged terrorist Saleem had a bounty of Rs5 million placed on him and was wanted by law enforcement agencies and the government, the military’s media wing said.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood, 36, of Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed, 27, a resident of Poonch, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat [martyrdom], the ISPR stated.

According to additional information from the ISPR, Lance Havildar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb served 16 and five years in the Army, respectively.

A sanitisation operation is under way to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the press release said.

“[The] Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen [sic] our resolve.”

