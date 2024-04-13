Eight SA venues confirmed for 2027 World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: Eight venues in South Africa have been confirmed for the 2027 World Cup, according to Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

In addition to the South African grounds, matches will also be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, who will co-host the tournament.

Moseki told the South African News24 website that the eight South African venues had been chosen for what he described as “scientific” reasons, including proximity to an airport and the availability of hotel rooms.

South Africa’s regular Test venues — the Wanderers in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban and St George’s Park in Gqeberha — will all host matches.

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in East London will be the other venues.

All eight grounds were used when South Africa previously hosted the World Cup in 2003.

Benoni, Potchefstroom and Kimberley also staged matches in 2003 but were not included for the 2027 edition.

The tournament is scheduled for October-November 2027.

The Wanderers, which is South Africa’s premier venue with a capacity of about 30,000, hosted the finals of the 2003 World Cup and inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and a semi-final of the 2009 Champions Trophy.

Newlands is a scenic ground with a backdrop of Table Mountain, and has hosted more Test matches (60) than any other South African ground. It was the venue for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final and a 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final.

The SuperSport Park is a purpose-built stadium outside Pretoria, which hosted the 2009 Champions Trophy final.

Kingsmead was the venue for semi-final of the 2003 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup.

St George’s Park is South Africa’s oldest Test ground which staged a semi-final in the 2003 World Cup while the Boland Park is a scenic venue in the Cape Winelands. It hosted three matches in the 2003 World Cup.

Bloemfontein’s Springbok Park has staged five Test matches as well as two matches of the Super Six stage of the 2003 World Cup.

Buffalo Park has infrequently used for men’s international matches in recent years but it has hosted one Test match as well as being a Super Six venue in 2003.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2024