2 children killed in lightning strike as heavy rainfall predicted in Balochistan

Two children were killed while another was injured on Friday as heavy rainfall was predicted in Balochistan.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the Met Department stated that apart from Quetta, areas including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat were expected to witness showers, while heavy rainfall was predicted in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers were also predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. Moreover, rainfall was also expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech.

Today, low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

An update shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan said that two children had died in a lightning strike in Sorab district.

He said that the weather had remained dry/sunny in most parts of the province, while rainfall occurred in Chaman, Chagi, Noshki, Surab, Khuzdar, Quetta and surrounding areas.

He said that the PDMA was in contact with its district-level counterparts and other allied departments to monitor the weather situation.

PDMA urges citizens to exercise caution

In a statement, the PDMA said that the Met department had predicted rainfall in the province. It said that westerly winds would cause rainfall in most districts from today till April 14 (Sunday).

As a result, rain was expected in Jiwani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Hub, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Kalat, Sorab, Chagi, Noshki, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Duki, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Sibi and Musa Khel districts.

The PDMA urged the public to take precautionary measures, including staying away from electricity poles and electrical appliances during the rainfall.

“Take special care of small children, the elderly, and the disabled and avoid unnecessary travel in view of the prevailing weather conditions,” it said.

The PDMA also urged citizens to refrain from going near deep waters and dams, adding that those driving vehicles should seek refuge at a safe space during the rainfall or drive slow .

It also called for making arrangements for livestock and to keep storm water drains clean. “In case of any emergency, contact the concerned deputy commissioner’s office, the district Levies control room or the PDMA control room,” it said.