DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2024

On Eidul Fitr, COAS Munir underscores ‘collective imperative’ to safeguard country’s hard-earned peace

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 07:34pm
COAS Gen Asim Munir offers Eidul Fitr prayers in KP’s North Waziristan on Wednesday. — Photo via author
COAS Gen Asim Munir offers Eidul Fitr prayers in KP’s North Waziristan on Wednesday. — Photo via author

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday underscored a “collective imperative” to safeguard the country’s hard-earned peace.

As the country marked Eidul Fitr, the army chief undertook a visit to Miran Shah and Spinwan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan, where he joined troops celebrating the occasion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Munir offered the Eid prayers at the frontline, praying for the “enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan”, the ISPR said in a statement. “He conveyed heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation,” it added.

COAS Munir then received a “comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan border,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

It further said: “Acknowledging the formation’s monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, [the] COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating [a] secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the newly merged districts and throughout KP.”

COAS Gen Asim Munir visits troops in KP’s North Waziristan on Eidul Fitr on Wednesday. — Photo via author
COAS Gen Asim Munir visits troops in KP’s North Waziristan on Eidul Fitr on Wednesday. — Photo via author

While emphasising the adverse impact of terrorism on development, the army chief “underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace”.

According to the ISPR, Gen Munir urged “all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilise the region”.

“Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation,” COAS Munir concluded. Earlier on arrival, the army chief was warmly received by the Peshawar Corps Commander, the ISPR said.

Earlier today, the armed forces had also shared their heartfelt wishes with the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The ISPR had conveyed that for soldiers, the essence of Eid was found in the honour of serving their country — often far from home and the joyous gatherings of Eid.

The armed forces extended their prayers for Pakistan and highlighted the “courage and valour of our national heroes”, the military’s media affairs wing had said.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
10 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
Walton land allegations
10 Apr, 2024

Walton land allegations

THE allegations of corruption and violation of rules in the sale of Lahore’s Walton airport land by the Civil...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...