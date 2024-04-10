On Eidul Fitr, COAS Munir underscores ‘collective imperative’ to safeguard country’s hard-earned peace

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday underscored a “collective imperative” to safeguard the country’s hard-earned peace.

As the country marked Eidul Fitr, the army chief undertook a visit to Miran Shah and Spinwan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan, where he joined troops celebrating the occasion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Gen Munir offered the Eid prayers at the frontline, praying for the “enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan”, the ISPR said in a statement. “He conveyed heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation,” it added.

COAS Munir then received a “comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan border,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

It further said: “Acknowledging the formation’s monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, [the] COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating [a] secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the newly merged districts and throughout KP.”

COAS Gen Asim Munir visits troops in KP’s North Waziristan on Eidul Fitr on Wednesday. — Photo via author

While emphasising the adverse impact of terrorism on development, the army chief “underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace”.

According to the ISPR, Gen Munir urged “all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilise the region”.

“Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation,” COAS Munir concluded. Earlier on arrival, the army chief was warmly received by the Peshawar Corps Commander, the ISPR said.

Earlier today, the armed forces had also shared their heartfelt wishes with the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The ISPR had conveyed that for soldiers, the essence of Eid was found in the honour of serving their country — often far from home and the joyous gatherings of Eid.

The armed forces extended their prayers for Pakistan and highlighted the “courage and valour of our national heroes”, the military’s media affairs wing had said.