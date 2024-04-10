DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2024

PPP under fire from opposition PTI, Jamaat over surge in street crime, killings in Karachi

Dawn Report Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 11, 2024 09:25am

KARACHI: A day after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan demanded that Karachi be handed over to the army, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province, particularly the metropolis, and blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party government for failing to curb crimes.

While PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded the resignation of the Sindh police chief, recently elected JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of “black sheep” and induct local residents in the force.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI’s Sheikh condemned an alarming rise in incidents of street crime and murders in Karachi and held the PPP-led Sindh government responsible for “rampant corruption and violence”.

He said that over the past three months, 58 Karachiites had lost their lives while resisting robberies. He said only in the month of Ramazan, around 20 citizens were killed by robbers.

Talking about the poor security situation in other parts of the province, Mr Sheikh noted that over the course of a year, dacoits in Kandhkot and Kashmore abducted more than 400 people. He said that even police confirmed that 35 to 40 individuals were still in the custody of the riverine area gangs.

He demanded the resignation of the Sindh inspector general of policce over failing to maintain law and order both in urban and rural areas of the province.

PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui accused the PPP of having no interest in the welfare of Karachi and its people and alleged that the police were compromised and ineffective due to political interference.

The leaders called for accountability and immediate action to address the worsening security and economic situation in Sindh.

Hafiz Naeem visits slain workers’ home

The JI also condemned the PPP government in Sindh over an alarming surge in street crime in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem, who visited the families of slain JI members killed during robbery bids recently, told the media that around 20 innocent Karachities had been killed by street criminals in the month of Ramazan.

He said that the people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of street criminals. He lambasted the police high-ups and the home minister over their “total failure in handling crimes and criminals” in Karachi.

On the occasion, he reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of black sheep and induct locals in the police.

He was of the view that community policing was the only way to bring peace and maintain law and order in the mega city.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
Updated 11 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
Walton land allegations
10 Apr, 2024

Walton land allegations

THE allegations of corruption and violation of rules in the sale of Lahore’s Walton airport land by the Civil...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...