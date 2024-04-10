PPP under fire from opposition PTI, Jamaat over surge in street crime, killings in Karachi

KARACHI: A day after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan demanded that Karachi be handed over to the army, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province, particularly the metropolis, and blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party government for failing to curb crimes.

While PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded the resignation of the Sindh police chief, recently elected JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of “black sheep” and induct local residents in the force.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI’s Sheikh condemned an alarming rise in incidents of street crime and murders in Karachi and held the PPP-led Sindh government responsible for “rampant corruption and violence”.

He said that over the past three months, 58 Karachiites had lost their lives while resisting robberies. He said only in the month of Ramazan, around 20 citizens were killed by robbers.

Talking about the poor security situation in other parts of the province, Mr Sheikh noted that over the course of a year, dacoits in Kandhkot and Kashmore abducted more than 400 people. He said that even police confirmed that 35 to 40 individuals were still in the custody of the riverine area gangs.

He demanded the resignation of the Sindh inspector general of policce over failing to maintain law and order both in urban and rural areas of the province.

PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui accused the PPP of having no interest in the welfare of Karachi and its people and alleged that the police were compromised and ineffective due to political interference.

The leaders called for accountability and immediate action to address the worsening security and economic situation in Sindh.

Hafiz Naeem visits slain workers’ home

The JI also condemned the PPP government in Sindh over an alarming surge in street crime in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem, who visited the families of slain JI members killed during robbery bids recently, told the media that around 20 innocent Karachities had been killed by street criminals in the month of Ramazan.

He said that the people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of street criminals. He lambasted the police high-ups and the home minister over their “total failure in handling crimes and criminals” in Karachi.

On the occasion, he reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of black sheep and induct locals in the police.

He was of the view that community policing was the only way to bring peace and maintain law and order in the mega city.

