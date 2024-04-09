DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2024

France, Spain tighten security for Champions League games citing Islamic State threats

Reuters Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 06:01pm
Police officers stand in front the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 10, 2020. — AFP
Police officers stand in front the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 10, 2020. — AFP

France and Spain will step up security ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals being held in Madrid and in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, top government officials said, citing threats from the Islamic State (IS).

“Regarding the game that will take place in the Paris region, the head of police has considerably strengthened security,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a press event on Olympic Games security.

Paris-St-Germain are due to play Barcelona in Paris on Tuesday night.

“We have seen, among other things, a communication from the Islamic State that particularly targets stadiums. It is not new,” he added.

Islamic State was alleged to have threatened four venues for this week’s Champions League matches, including the Parc des Princes in Paris and two games in Madrid hosted by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who face Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

In London, Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Spanish police forces will deploy 2,000 extra officers to boost security in the capital for the two games, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria told reporters on Tuesday.

She said the terrorism alert level had been raised to 4 on a scale of 5.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 143 people.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...
Merchants of death
Updated 08 Apr, 2024

Merchants of death

The need for a paradigm shift in how the international community, particularly the US, approaches the Israel-Palestine conflict is long overdue.
Water crisis
08 Apr, 2024

Water crisis

PAKISTAN is starting its new summer cropping — kharif — season with a whopping 30pc water shortage caused by...
Reliving heritage
08 Apr, 2024

Reliving heritage

IT is fair that Peshawar, arguably the oldest living city in South Asia with an ancient past dating back to the 5th...