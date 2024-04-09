ISLAMABAD: A former official of the Islam­abad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) aga­inst senior puisne judge Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani — who is among the six judges who recently wrote a letter to the SJC detailing alleged harassment at the hands of state institutions.

IHCBA former general secretary Mohammad Waqas alleged that IHC Justice Kayani “waged a war against the forces of Pakistan in a planned manner by inducing and convincing other judges of high court”.

The complaint said that “the action of the learned judge… is not initiated in good faith as he is facing ‘references’ questioning his integrity and conduct as a judge”.

An earlier reference revolved around the lawyers of the chamber where Justice Kayani was practising law before his appointment to the IHC.

Justice Kayani was among six judges who wrote letter on ‘meddling’ allegations

The complaint highlighted a quarrel between the special prosecutor of the Benazir murder case, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, and the associates of the law chamber in question. A case in this regard was registered at the Margalla police station.

The complaint claimed that intelligence agencies were required to keep a check on the ‘criminal intents’ of judges, but they had failed to do so.

It claimed that the letter attempted to provoke the sentiments of the people affiliated with a political party and, in fact has mali­gned the prestigious office of a judge by indulging in political affairs for his personal gains. It requested proceedings aga­i­nst the judge under Article 209.

Last month, six IHC judges accused the country’s intelligence apparatus of interference in judicial affairs, including attempts to pressure judges through abduction and torture of their relatives and secret surveillance inside their homes.

The letter, addressed to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Supreme Court judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar and chief justices of the IHC and Peshawar High Court, also questioned if there “exists a state police to intimidate and coerce judges”.

In addition to Justice Kayani, the letter dated March 25 was also signed by Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the IHC.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2024