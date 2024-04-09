OGDCL finds tight gas

ISLAMABAD: The state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Monday announced to have discovered tight gas at its exploratory Well Nur West-01, situated in the Sujawal district of Sindh.

OGDCL is the sole operator with a 100pc stake in Nur Development & Production Lease.

A company statement said the structure of Nur West-01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2,975 metres. The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 Pounds per Square Inch from the Lower Goru Formation (‘A’ Sand).

The discovery is being evaluated as Tight Gas, the company said.

The statement said the success at Nur West-01 was the result of the company’s steadfast commitment to strategic exploration initiatives to augment the hydrocarbon reserve base of both OGDCL and the country.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2024