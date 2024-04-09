Sales tax returns date extended

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Monday extended the deadline for e-deposit of sales tax and e-filing of returns for March 2024.

According to a circular of SRB, the registered taxpayers will now e-deposit the amount of Sindh sales tax for the tax period March 2024 on or before April 18 in the Sindh government’s head of account.

The date is extended to facilitate taxpayers who may need more time to meet compliance requirements due to Eidul Fitr holidays. Furthermore, the SRB has also extended the deadline for filing e-returns. The taxpayers now e-file their tax returns for March 2024 on or before April 22 in the prescribed manner.

