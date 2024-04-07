DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2024

Gaza ceasefire talks set to begin in Cairo today

Agencies Published April 7, 2024 Updated April 7, 2024 07:55am
Two girls walk past tents pitched by the rubble of destroyed buildings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5. — AFP
Two girls walk past tents pitched by the rubble of destroyed buildings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5. — AFP

GAZA STRIP: American, Israeli and Hamas negotiators are expected in Cairo over the weekend in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in a war that reaches the half-year mark on Sunday.

Egypt’s Al-Qahera News said CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani would join Egyptian mediators for Sunday’s indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations.

A Hamas delegation headed by the group’s deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on April 7 for the ceasefire talks, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.

Hamas reiterates demand for permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestinian enclave

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a ‘serious’ exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said.

The ceasefire attempt comes after Israel’s military made a rare admission of wrongdoing and said it was firing two officers over the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza where humanitarians say famine is imminent.

The admission did not quell calls for an independent probe, however.

The deaths of the workers from US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) on April 1 led to a tense call between US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths decried Israel’s war against Hamas and called for a “collective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity”.

Ahead of the weekend talks, Biden wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar urging them to secure commitments from Hamas to “agree to and abide by a deal”, a senior administration official told AFP.

Stop-start talks have made no headway since a week-long truce in November saw some hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

The White House confirmed negotiations would occur this weekend in Cairo.

Biden’s Thursday call with Netanyahu included discussions on “empowering his negotiators” to reach a deal, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Washington blames the lack of a deal on Hamas’s refusal to release sick and other vulnerable hostages. Qatar has said Israeli objections to the return of displaced Gazans are the main holdup.

Biden is under pressure over massive US military aid to Israel which, so far, Washington has not leveraged despite increasingly critical comments about Israel’s conduct of the war.

The Israeli military announced it was firing two officers after finding a series of errors led to the drone strikes that killed the WCK workers.

WCK said its Gaza operations remain suspended after the attack, while other global aid groups said relief work in the territory has become almost impossible.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond rhetoric
07 Apr, 2024

Beyond rhetoric

THE deadly terrorist attack targeting Chinese workers in Bisham last month has clearly caused a stir within the...
Inclusive politics
07 Apr, 2024

Inclusive politics

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is being criticised on social media for taking what has been seen as a rather...
New Jamaat chief
07 Apr, 2024

New Jamaat chief

HAFIZ Naeemur Rehman’s election as the new emir of Jamaat-i-Islami signals a generational shift in the religious...
Deadly campaign
Updated 06 Apr, 2024

Deadly campaign

By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.
Second phase
06 Apr, 2024

Second phase

PAKISTAN has long been a sanctuary for Afghans, hosting nearly 4m refugees for over 40 years. The figures, while...
GE outbreak
06 Apr, 2024

GE outbreak

THE denizens of Pakistan’s most populous city seem to be on their own: a new misery awaits them at every turn....