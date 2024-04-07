Seven wheat vessels berthed at Karachi Port

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML) has informed the Ministry of Ports and Shipping that it has successfully achieved the berthing of seven wheat bulk-carrier vessels across berths 11-17 on the East Wharf of Karachi Port.

In a letter to the ministry, KGTML has stated that this achievement has been made possible through the introduction of efficient operational design, technological integration, and best practices leveraging Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s global experience.

It said that historically, cargo trucks had a waiting time of two-three days for ship to unload and cargo to be relayed to the right truck, increasing costs and time. However, KGTML has reduced this cost element to just one day.

KGTML launched its operations in February 2024 and informed the ministry that efficient handling is a result of modern operational design of the cargo yard, including a dedicated truck holding area, digitalisation of truck-in and truck-out times, labelling of trucks for accurate loading bay allocation, and installation of weighbridges to streamline end-to-end yard operations.

It added that KGTML is now able to berth seven cargo ships without any traffic congestion at the terminal.

KGTML is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports Group, as a majority shareholder, and Kaheel Terminals, a UAE-based company, tasked with developing, operating, and managing the bulk and general cargo terminal berths 11-17 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf for 25 years.

The letter to the ministry highlighted that KGTML aims to invest $75 million in the first two years, including upfront fees, prepayments, and investments in superstructure and equipment.

This will be followed by an additional investment of $100m within five years, aimed at increasing efficiency and capacity by 75 per cent. These upgrades will enable the terminal to handle up to 14m tonnes per annum, up from the current capacity of 8m tonnes.

The company stated that highly efficient terminals comprise multiple components that must work together to provide a competitive edge to Pakistani importers and exporters.

The efficient cargo handling operations will benefit the country’s rice, clinker, and cement exports, while on-site warehouses will assist wheat and fertiliser importers in reducing intermediary storage and logistics costs.

