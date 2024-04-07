Police, Rangers told to launch crackdown on criminals in Sindh

• SHC CJ Abbasi chairs meeting of provincial judicial committee

• Asks IGP to ensure registration of FIRs of street crime victims

• Meeting okays dedicated units to carry out operation in riverine area

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi on Saturday ordered the law enforcement agencies to launch a crackdown on criminals, their handlers and facilitators to curb street crime in Karachi and improve security situation in other parts of the province, particularly the riverine area.

He directed the police to establish pickets and enhance patrolling. A criminals’ database shall be maintained and their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) be blocked and proceedings of proclamation and attachment of their properties be initiated, he ordered.

The chief justice issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Judicial Committee (PJC) — a provincial forum responsible for ensuring effective administration, operation and development of a fair, impartial and inclusive rule of law and to address provincial law, justice and security challenges.

The PJC is a forum of provincial inter-organisational coordination and cooperation and such meetings often take place at all high courts across the country.

The meeting was attended by SHC’s senior puisne judge Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, director general of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, Home Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Advocate General Hasan Abkar, Prosecutor General Faiz Shah, members of inspection team-SHC (MIT-I & II) Asif Majid and Sadaf Khokhar, representatives of bar associations and other officials.

Official sources said that the chief justice asked the Rangers to work with Sindh police in investigation of cases.

It was also decided in the meeting that dedicated units of police and Rangers would be organised to carry out an operation in riverine areas of Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

Chief Justice Abbasi also directed the law enforcement agencies to launch a crackdown on drug traffickers, check the sale of stolen properties/goods, and take action against illegal business of renting of bikes and weapons.

He also directed the IGP to ensure registration of FIRs of victims of street crimes, identify black sheep in police force and bring them to task.

The law enforcement agencies were directed to ensure that highways and motorways in the province be made secure by increasing patrolling.

The CJ decided to convene another meeting of the PJC after 15 days to monitor the performance of law enforcement agencies in restoring law and order.

The IGP and Rangers chief briefed the meeting on the law and order situation in the province and submitted reports.

Talking to the media after attending the meeting, Sindh High Court Bar Association president Rehan Aziz Malik and Karachi Bar Association president Amir Nawaz Warraich said that the chief justice had also expressed resentment over sudden transfers and postings in the police department.

They said that the Rangers chief informed the meeting that the paramilitary force had special policing powers only in Karachi and there was a need to grant such powers so that the force could act in other parts of the province.

They said that besides several other matters, the issues of street crimes in Karachi, activities of dacoit gangs in the riverine area and the safe city project came under discussion.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2024