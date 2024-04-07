DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2024

Paris-Roubaix cobbled ‘Hell’ looms as cycling faces crash crisis

AFP Published April 7, 2024 Updated April 7, 2024 06:44am

COMPIGNE: Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel goes into Sunday’s muddy, cobbled Paris-Roubaix bike race sceptical over new safety measures in a week when several of the sport’s biggest stars were hospitalised.

Miles of mud and millions of cobbles have lent the race the name of ‘the Hell of the North’ and a reputation of the most gruelling one-day race in cycling.

In 2018, one competitor the Belgian Michael Goolaerts was found slumped dead by the roadside after heart failure, and the peloton will pass a memorial to him along the route.

First run in 1896, broken wheels and broken bones have been part of the history of the annual race due to the hefty hunks of cobble that surface around 57km of the 260km route.

Organisers this week introduced a u-turn to slow the riders ahead of their entry into the legendary section outside the 650m deep Arenberg coal-mine.

World champion and one day racing’s hottest star van der Poel asked on X: “Is this a joke”.

But as cycling fans tune in Sunday, their thoughts will be with Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, who were among those hospitalised after crashing at the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.

Of road cycling’s five huge one-day races known as the Monuments due to their epic length Paris-Roubaix, which now starts in Compiegne 80km from the French capital, is known as ‘Queen of the classics’ because it is the toughest.

The 25 teams select seven of their sturdiest riders on the cobbles to cope with the repeated punctures and frequent falls.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond rhetoric
Updated 07 Apr, 2024

Beyond rhetoric

Pakistan at this juncture requires more than rhetoric and noble intentions to defeat the ogre of terrorism.
Inclusive politics
07 Apr, 2024

Inclusive politics

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is being criticised on social media for taking what has been seen as a rather...
New Jamaat chief
07 Apr, 2024

New Jamaat chief

HAFIZ Naeemur Rehman’s election as the new emir of Jamaat-i-Islami signals a generational shift in the religious...
Deadly campaign
Updated 06 Apr, 2024

Deadly campaign

By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.
Second phase
06 Apr, 2024

Second phase

PAKISTAN has long been a sanctuary for Afghans, hosting nearly 4m refugees for over 40 years. The figures, while...
GE outbreak
06 Apr, 2024

GE outbreak

THE denizens of Pakistan’s most populous city seem to be on their own: a new misery awaits them at every turn....