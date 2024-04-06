DAWN.COM Logo

Eight terrorists killed by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan operation: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi | Dawn.com Published April 6, 2024 Updated April 6, 2024 01:19pm

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district and killed eight suspected terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed,” it read.

The ISPR statement said: “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.”

ISPR stated that a “sanitisation operation” was under way to eliminate other terrorists in the area, adding,: “Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.” “Locals of the area appreciated the operation.”

Two soldiers were martyred after a suicide bomber struck a military convoy on Tank Road in the same district a fortnight ago. Police said the attack also injured at least 22 personnel.

According to a police report, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers on the spot and injuries to almost two dozen others.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his unwavering commitment to wiping out terrorism. According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the premier said the war against terrorism would continue until the menace was completely eradicated from the country.

