Govt announces 4-day Eidul Fitr holidays from April 10

The government on Thursday announced a three-day and four-day holiday for Eidul Fitr for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

As per a notification released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Friday, April 12, for offices observing a five-day work week.

Meanwhile, for offices observing six working days a week, the holidays have been set from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramazan, when Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting. Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.