Ministers get more portfolios, coordinators appointed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 4, 2024 Updated April 4, 2024 11:22am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi­­­nister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday allocated additional portfolios to at least five federal minist­ers and appointed three coordinators on different subjects, including climate change, for ‘expert advice’.

The government claim­­ed that the coordinators would not be part of the federal cabinet and would work on an honorary basis. Romina Khurshid Alam was appointed a coordinator for climate change and environmental coordination, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani for Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on general issues.

Before this, the premier had appointed Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed as his coordinator on the National Health Services and Rana Mashood as coordinator of the youth programme last week.

On the other hand, the five portfolios assigned to different federal ministers were held by the prime mi­­nister.

As per the decision, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan was given the additional portfolio of communication. Chaudhary Salik Hussain, the overseas minister, was allocated the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain will also head the National Food Security and Research, whereas Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was given the inter-provincial coordination ministry and Musadik Malik, the petroleum minister, was allocated the additional portfolio of water resources.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2024

