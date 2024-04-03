DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

Sanchez says Spain will recognise Palestinian statehood by July

Reuters Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 07:49am

MADRID: Spain’s left-wing government is determined for parliament to recognise Palestinian statehood by July this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to Jordan, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

“We have to think seriously about doing it this semester,” Sanchez told a group of Spanish journalists accompanying him on a tour of three Middle East countries, the media reported.

Sanchez had said on March 9 he would propose that parliament vote in favour of this recognition by the end of the current legislature, that is, by mid-2027.

Then on March 22, Spain and three other nations — Ireland, Malta and Slovenia — issued a joint statement on the sidelines of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels saying they were “ready to recognise Palestine” once the conditions for the setting up of a state were met.

Top-selling daily Spanish newspaper El Pais said Madrid’s recognition of Palestinian statehood could happen during the campaign for the European Parliament elections, which in Spain will be held on June 9, or “in the weeks that follow”.

The paper said Sanchez, who after Jordan will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, wants to “try to convince Arab countries that have not yet recognised Israel to do so”.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not recognise Israel.

Sanchez has repeatedly said the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose governing coalition includes extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties, has long ruled out Palestinian statehood.

According to the reports, Sanchez said he expected events to unfold in the conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections in early June and highlighted ongoing debates at the United Nations.

He said that he believed there would soon be a “critical mass” within the European Union to push several member states to adopt the same position, according to EFE.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...