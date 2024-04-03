DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2024

Oltmans approached by PHF as Pakistan eye two major events

Mohammad Yaqoob Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 11:34am

LAHORE: Roelant Oltmans has been approached by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to return as the national side’s head coach with the Azlan Shah Cup and the FIH Nations Cup around the corner.

The Dutchman has served the Pakistan senior and junior sides in the role during different periods since 2004 and was involved with the youth side in in his recent-most stint.

The cash strapped PHF is currently looking to hire Oltmans only for the Azlan Shah Cup and the Nations Cup, set to be held in Malaysia and Poland respectively in May-June, with the long-term agreement to come into question only after the two events.

Dawn has learnt the PHF has sent Oltmans the contract and that the coach is studying it.

“If he accepts the terms and conditions the PHF will hire him for the two tournaments,” a PHF told Dawn.

The federation is looking to set up the national side’s training camp in Islamabad from April 15 for the two tournaments and is hoping Oltmans agrees upon taking the coaching role — an agreement of two months — before it starts.

The last time the PHF hired a foreign coach to work with the national side, it was Oltmans compatriot Siegfried Aikman in 2022-23. The experience was one to forget for the latter as the PHF failed to pay his monthly salaries for one year due to the body’s differences with the Pakistan Sports Board.

Aikman received his dues only after he walked away from the job following a bitter time in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate elections
Updated 03 Apr, 2024

Senate elections

Comment on Senate elections would not be complete without a word on how far-reaching the consequences of interfering in general elections can be.
Dangerous escalation
03 Apr, 2024

Dangerous escalation

MONDAY’S attack by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus marks a dangerous escalation in an already volatile...
Lesser half
03 Apr, 2024

Lesser half

IN a nation where women form nearly half the population, they are conspicuously absent from positions of judicial...
Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...