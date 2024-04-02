DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2024

Diversity plans vanishing from US campuses amid culture wars

AFP Published April 2, 2024 Updated April 2, 2024 07:04am

WASHINGTON: The latest battle in the culture wars cleaving American society centers around diversity programmes on university campuses, now restricted or banned in a growing number of US states.

The debate pits those on the left, who advocate for boosting minority students victimised by deep-rooted inequality, and those on the right who say people should be judged on individual merit, not skin colour.

“The idea of present discrimination being the remedy for past discrimination... is inherently wrong,” said Jordan Pace, a Republican member of the House of Representatives in the state of South Carolina.

“We don’t like the idea of judging people based on immutable characteristics, whether it be gender or race or height or whatever,” he said, calling the United States a “hyper-meritocratic society.” Often known as “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programmes, many American universities had given special consideration to minority students — particularly those who are Black, Hispanic and Native American — as they sought to correct long-standing inequalities.

Last June, the country’s conservative-majority Supreme Court put an end to affirmative action in university admissions, reversing one of the major gains of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Now, Pace is urging his state to follow the lead of Florida and about a dozen other states that have scrapped campus DEI programmes.

‘Get rid of us’

“The primary target group across the country... are Black people,” said Ricky Jones, professor of pan-African studies at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

Carlie Reeves, 19, was the first person in her family to attend college and when she arrived at the University of Louisville, it was “very obvious that my professors didn’t really think I belonged. Didn’t really see me as intelligent.” DEI leaders on campus “spoke life into me and told me... you have the merit.” Many minority students are at the school “100 per cent because of DEI,” she said, raising as an example Black students who benefitted from race-based scholarships.

But on March 15, Kentucky lawmakers advanced a proposal to restrict such programmes, spurring Reeves to co-organise a protest on campus.

“It just felt like my duty to inform the students, ‘Hey y’all, these people are trying to literally get rid of us from campus... we have to do something,” she said.

Kentucky is following other conservative states, including Texas, Alabama and Idaho. At the beginning of March, the University of Florida ended DEI programmes and related jobs, part of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s offensive against what he calls “woke ideology.”

‘Very dangerous forgetting’

“I’m extremely worried,” said Stephanie Anne Shelton, a professor and director of diversity at University of Alabama’s College of Education. While provisions in the state’s new law allow her to teach certain diversity awareness courses to future educators, she is concerned about “the degree to which concepts like academic freedom remain in place.”

In Alabama it is now prohibited to “compel a student... to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to a divisive concept” — specifying that includes making an individual feel the need “to apologise on the basis of his or her race.” Failure to comply can result in dismissal, the law notes.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Letter inquiry
Updated 02 Apr, 2024

Letter inquiry

It is hoped that the court will now arrange for the proceedings to be broadcast live, as in past important cases.
Expanding the net
02 Apr, 2024

Expanding the net

WITH the budget looming, the new government has reached a fork in the road. One choice is massive restructuring and...
Katcha badlands
02 Apr, 2024

Katcha badlands

THE state’s bravado has been exposed for what it is. As violence, murder and abductions take over the riverine...
Government support?
Updated 01 Apr, 2024

Government support?

Can only be hoped that the prime minister will replace Dar with his finance minister in the CCI in the larger interest of the country.
Biden’s letter
01 Apr, 2024

Biden’s letter

IT seems as though the US government finally wants to give Islamabad a chance. On Friday, US President Joe Biden...
Family sins
01 Apr, 2024

Family sins

INCEST is not a mere violation. Perpetrated and covered up by family for ‘family honour’, it is a horrific crime...