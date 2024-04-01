PM Shehbaz heads to Dasu to meet Chinese engineers working on dam project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Upper Kohistan’s Dasu on Monday to meet engineers from the Chinese company working on the dam project, according to Radio Pakistan.

The visit comes days after five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing on March 26 while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

Notably, this attack was part of a series of assaults in a span of a few days specifically targeting Chinese interests, including previous incidents at the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and the Turbat naval base, both of which are integral to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These consecutive attacks underlined the escalating security challenges facing Chinese projects and personnel in Pakistan.

The Bisham attack prompted China to demand a thorough probe into the deadly blast and security for its citizens. In response, Islamabad announced a swift probe to hold the “perpetrators and accomplices” accountable.

According to the report by the state broadcaster, the premier was accompanied on his visit to Dasu by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

The report said the premier will “express his condolences and solidarity with the Chinese engineers and workers over the recent terrorist attack on the Chinese nationals in Bisham”.

“The prime minister will also talk to Chinese engineers and workers on the occasion,” it said.

Bisham attack

According to police, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when it came under the attack on Karakoram Highway. “It was a suicide attack on the Chinese convoy and an explosive-laden vehicle approaching from Kohistan hit the bus,” Bisham Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Juma Rehman told Dawn. SDPO Rehman said that following the attack, the bus caught fire and fell into a ravine.

Soon after the bombing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his cabinet members visited the Chinese embassy to assure Beijing about security for its citizens and promise a comprehensive probe into the suicide bombing.

On March 27, the government reiterated its resolve to comprehensively combat terrorism by employing all resources available to the state and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. In response to the Chinese government’s demand to promptly investigate the incident and act against those involved, the government also decided to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack.

Subsequently, the Foreign Office had stated that the attack would not impact CPEC and other aspects of bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

On Friday, a team of Chinese investigators in the country to probe the Bisham attack met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. According to a statement issued by the Mini­stry of Interior, the minister visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and briefed the team on the ongoing investigation and provided updates on the progress made so far.