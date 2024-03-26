Attack on navy base in Turbat ‘foiled’

GWADAR / QUETTA: Security forces claimed to have foiled an armed terrorist attack at a naval airbase near Turbat late on Monday night, after the town was rocked by gunfire and explosions.

Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn heavy exchange of fire and explosions were reported from the vicinity of Turbat airport.

“The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded immediately and foiled their attempt to infiltrate the premises,” he said over the phone from Turbat.

However, he did not offer any figures on casualties, saying that no dead or injured had been received at the district hospital until the time of going to press.

PNS Siddique, which is among the biggest naval air stations in the country, was said to be the target of the attack.

“Six terrorists have been killed outside of the Turbat airport boundary, ensuring the safety of the base,” security officials said on Monday night, adding that a special operation wing of FC and the navy’s special services group successfully isolated the terrorists.

“No loss of sensitive naval installations reported,” they said.

Locals said that over a dozen blasts were heard in Turbat town, while the firing, which began around 10pm, continued late into the night.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that its Majeed Brigade was behind the attack.

However, there was no official word from ISPR or the Balochistan government until going to press.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2024