DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

Indian opposition protest arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal ahead of polls

AFP Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 02:15pm
Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public rally in Guwahati on April 2, 2023. — AFP/File
Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public rally in Guwahati on April 2, 2023. — AFP/File

Top leaders of India’s opposition coalition and thousands of supporters rallied in the capital on Sunday, decrying “autocracy” in protest at the arrest of a senior colleague ahead of general elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was detained earlier in March in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

Kejriwal’s government is accused of receiving kickbacks while distributing liquor licences to private companies. Kejriwal, 55, denies the charges.

“The country is headed towards autocracy,” Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra state, told cheering crowds on Sunday. “This one-man government is taking the country to ruin.”

Nearly a billion Indians will vote to elect a new government in six-week-long parliamentary elections starting on April 19, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

Many analysts see Modi’s re-election as a foregone conclusion, partly due to the resonance of his assertive Hindu-nationalist politics with members of the country’s majority faith.

Several leaders of the two dozen political parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition alliance are expected to address the rally.

India’s main financial investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kejriwal, has launched probes into at least four other state chief ministers or their family members.

While Modi enjoys high levels of support, critics accuse him of using law enforcement agencies to intimidate opposition leaders. All the investigations involve political opponents of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The flag-waving crowd also held up posters showing Kejriwal behind bars, with large numbers of police watching.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...