DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

Three UN peacekeepers wounded in Lebanon blast

AFP Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 07:02am

BEIRUT: United Nations peacekeepers said three military observers and a translator were wounded on Saturday in a blast in southern Lebanon, where Israel and the Hezbollah movement trade frequent cross-border fire.

Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the so-called Blue Line, the border demarcated by the UN in 2000 when Israeli troops pulled out of southern Lebanon.

The UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) supports the peacekeeping mission.

Three UNTSO “military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location”, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in a statement.

The wounded were “evacuated for medical treatment” and UNIFIL is “investigating the origin of the explosion”, Tenenti added.

“Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed,” the statement said, urging “all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt”.

Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement have exchanged near-daily fire since Hamas carried out an unprecedented raid on southern Israel on Oct 7, triggering crisis in Gaza.

Hezbollah, which has a powerful arsenal of rockets and missiles, says its attacks on Israel are in support of Hamas.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an “enemy (Israeli) drone” raided the Rmeish area of southern Lebanon where the UNTSO observers were wounded.

The Israeli army said in a statement: “We did not strike in the area.” UNIFIL’s Tenenti emphasised: “All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned what he called a “dangerous incident”.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry said the attack was “in violation of international law”.

Cross-border fire since October has killed at least 347 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 68 civilians, according to a tally.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people in southern Lebanon and in northern Israel, where the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed.

An uptick in deadly exchanges in recent days has fulled concerns of an all-out conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, who last fought a war in 2006.

UNTSO was set up after the 1948 war that accompanied Israel’s creation to monitor armistice agreements reached with its Arab neighbours.

It also assists other UN peacekeeping operations in the region, including UNIFIL, which was set up after Israel’s 1978 invasion of south Lebanon and expanded following the 2006 war.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...