DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2024

PM Shehbaz orders strategy to tackle impact of climate change

APP Published March 31, 2024 Updated March 31, 2024 11:31am
Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office, on Saturday.—APP
Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office, on Saturday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the formation of a committee to identify problems related to climate change and to tackle them.

While chairing a meeting reg­a­r­ding climate change on Saturday, the prime minister said Pakistan was among the countries that had least role in climate destruction but was the most affected by climate change.

He said a comprehensive and effective strategy was needed to tackle the effects of climate change, as it affected the agriculture, energy, water, infrastructure and other sectors. The premier was earlier briefed on projects related to climate change.

Minister for Information Atta­ullah Tarar, Mi­­nister for Planning and Deve­lopment Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Chee­­ma, relevant officials and climate change experts attended the meeting.

Shehbaz tells Russian diplomat Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and investment

Ties with Russia

Separately, at a meeting with Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev who called on him, Prime Minister Sharif said that Pakistan wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in a number of areas particularly in energy, trade and investment.

The prime minister stressed the need for early convening of the 9th session of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC), due to be hosted by Russia later this year.

He also urged the Russian side to send a delegation to Pakistan to hold discussions with their counterparts to identify ways to enhan­­ce the existing level of trade and investment ties between the two countries.

While fondly recalling their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisa­tion (SCO) Summit in Samarkand in 2022, PM Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Vladimir Putin to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. He also thanked President Putin for the congratulatory message sent to him on his re-election.

The Russian ambassador assured the prime minister that Russia wanted to build stronger ties with Pakistan and said that, in addition to energy, trade and investment, Russia was also keen to enhance cooperation in education and culture.

Earlier while noting the historic cordial ties between Pakis­tan and Russia, the prime minister expressed deep condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Moscow attack and said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Russia at this tragic hour, according to the PM Office.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2024

Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In limbo
Updated 31 Mar, 2024

In limbo

More than 100 citizens were consigned to a legal purgatory of sorts after the apex court's Dec 13 order.
Cricket captaincy
31 Mar, 2024

Cricket captaincy

SOME things never change. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board has a new elected board, it looks set to keep alive ...
Lawless law enforcers
31 Mar, 2024

Lawless law enforcers

IN a shocking development, a report compiled by the Punjab Police has uncovered the involvement of 234 police...
Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...