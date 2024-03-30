DAWN.COM Logo

Zardari urges strong economic ties with Iran amid US opposition

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 11:22am
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam shakes hands with President Asif Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Less than a week after the United States again opposed the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project and cautioned about the risk of sanctions, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed the need for promoting barter trade and economic relations with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

President Zardari said Pakistan and Iran had great scope for expanding bilateral economic cooperation in diverse fields. He expressed these views while talking to Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, who called on him at the Presidency.

According to Reuters, the US on March 26 said that it did not support the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project going forward and cautioned about the risk of sanctions in doing business with Tehran.

Iran ambassador stresses bilateral trade increase; Palestinian envoy lauds Pakistan’s support

According to the Presidency, Mr Zardari expressed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He called for working together to overcome the common challenges.

The Iranian ambassador emphasised the need to increase trade volume, banking cooperation, and air and business linkages. He said Pakistan could benefit from the Chabahar-Zahedan rail road for trade with Central Asia and Europe.

Palestinian ambassador

Later, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabei, called on President Zardari, congratulating him on assuming office. The ambassador highlighted atrocities and the reign of terror unleashed by Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Palestine Amb Ahmed Jawad shakes hands with President Asif Zardari at Aiwan-i-Sadr.—APP
Speaking with the Palestinian ambassador, the president lauded the bravery and resilience of the Palestinian people in their prolonged struggle against Israeli occupation.

He said Pakistan would send additional relief goods to Palestinians.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s support in education, noting that over 50,000 Palestinians have graduated from Pakistani educational institutions.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2024

