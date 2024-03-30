DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2024

Stocks falter on dismal GDP growth, costly power

Muhammad Kashif Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: Amid an economic slowdown in the second quarter of the current fiscal year and a substantial hike in electricity tariffs, the stock market snapped its four-day winning streak on Friday. As a result, the benchmark index faltered from an all-time high level hit a day earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said the National Electric Pow­er Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) approval of a Rs2.75 per unit hike in the uniform electricity tariff for the April-June quarter and a sharp slowdown in GDP growth to 1pc in 2QFY24 compared to 2.2pc in the same quarter last year depressed market sentiments, triggering profit-taking by institutional investors.

The power regulator, however, has raised serious concerns as the power companies were also seeking an additional Rs4.99 per unit in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in February. The net increase would be Rs7.63 per unit for extra fuel cost, which would make it impossible for the industry to absorb such shocks on a continuous basis.

Topline Securities Ltd said a range-bound session was observed as the index traded between its intraday high of 166 points and intraday low of 320 points.

As a result, the KSE-100 index closed at 67,005.11 points after losing 137.02.34 points or 0.20 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume squeezed 25.66pc to 313.03 million shares. The traded value also plunged by 38.73pc to Rs9.89bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Pakistan International Airlines Cor­­poration (39.19m sha­res), Pakistan Tele­commu­nication Company Ltd (32.21m shares), Cnergi­yco PK Ltd (18.94m sha­res), K-Electric (15.43m shares) and Agritech Ltd (14.21m shares).

The shares registering the most significant incr­e­ases in their share prices in absolute terms were Hoechst Pak (Rs70.00), Pakistan Tobac­­co Com­pany Ltd (Rs42.95), Shah­murad Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs35.63), Hallmark Com­pany Ltd (Rs34.85), and Lucky Core Industries Ltd (Rs11.00).

The companies registering the biggest decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were JDW Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs15.50), Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd (Rs10.97), Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs10.94), Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd (Rs9.95), and Gillette Pakistan Ltd (Rs8.04).

Despite the FTSE Rus­sell retaining Pakistan’s secondary emerging market status for six more months, foreign investors remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.23m.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...
‘Source of terror’
Updated 29 Mar, 2024

‘Source of terror’

It is clear that going after militant groups inside Afghanistan unilaterally presents its own set of difficulties.
Chipping in
29 Mar, 2024

Chipping in

FEDERAL infrastructure development schemes are located in the provinces. Most such projects — for instance,...
Toxic emitters
29 Mar, 2024

Toxic emitters

IT is concerning to note that dozens of industries have been violating environmental laws in and around Islamabad....