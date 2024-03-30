DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2024

Last hurdles to PIA privatisation removed

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 10:53am

ISLAMABAD: The government, domestic banks and development finance institutions (DFIs) have successfully concluded PIA’s commercial debt negotiations, removing the last hurdles in the way of privatisation of the national flag carrier.

Under the arrangement, Pakistan International Airlines Company Ltd’s (PIACL) commercial domestic debt will be moved to PIA Holding Company Ltd, established by the federal government as part of the former’s legal restructuring.

According to a statement issued by PIACL on Friday, the development paved the way for filing of a scheme of arrangement (SoA) for legal segregation of PIACL from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The federal cabinet approved the segregation plan on Feb 6 this year.

Govt, banks conclude airline’s commercial debt negotiations

PIACL’s privatisation has been a priority agenda for the federal government, and the development represents one of the most complex restructuring exercise undertaken to prepare PIACL for privatisation. This arrangement will help make a viable business case for private sector’s investment in the national flag carrier.

According to the statement, domestic banks and DFIs demonstrated a firm commitment to the government’s privatisation initiative and exten­ded their full cooperation in finalising the arran­gement for PIACL’s commercial domestic debt.

The term sheet covering mutually agreed commercial aspects of loan transfer was signed on Thursday between PIACL, PIA Holding Company and lender banks.

In order to manage the affairs of PIA Holding Company diligently, a seven-member independent board comprising the former State Bank of Pakistan governor and prominent leaders from banking and other areas of expertise was notified this week by the federal government.

The board in its inaugural meeting endorsed the SoA delineating the pathway for privatisation of the national flag carrier.

Following the approval of its draft by the boards of PIACL and PIA Holding Company, the SoA for PIACL restructuring was filed with the SECP on March 28.

Following these significant developments, expressions of interest from potential investors for the privatisation of PIACL have been plan­ned to be called in the coming days.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dashed hopes
Updated 30 Mar, 2024

Dashed hopes

This course of action seems to run contrary to what one would expect from an independent judiciary jealously guarding its domain.
Hike in power rates
30 Mar, 2024

Hike in power rates

SUMMER is fast approaching and bringing with it more hardships for the working classes. Already grappling with a...
Waste not, want not
30 Mar, 2024

Waste not, want not

AS the world observes the International Day of Zero Waste today, it is faced with a shameful truth: over a billion...
‘Source of terror’
Updated 29 Mar, 2024

‘Source of terror’

It is clear that going after militant groups inside Afghanistan unilaterally presents its own set of difficulties.
Chipping in
29 Mar, 2024

Chipping in

FEDERAL infrastructure development schemes are located in the provinces. Most such projects — for instance,...
Toxic emitters
29 Mar, 2024

Toxic emitters

IT is concerning to note that dozens of industries have been violating environmental laws in and around Islamabad....