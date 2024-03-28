DAWN.COM Logo

Nepra allows Rs2.75 tariff hike for three months

Dawn.com Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 07:50pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed the federal government to increase electricity rates by Rs2.75 per unit for all consumers across the country for three months — April to June — with additional revenue impact going beyond Rs85 billion.

The increase was allowed under quarterly tariff adjustment for the second quarter — October to December 2023 — of the current fiscal year.

Documents released by the authority on its website said the increase would apply to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers, including both consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies and K-Electric.

A letter said the authority’s decision was being sent to the federal government for intimation and action before its notification by Nepra.

The authority said it had applied the hike “in the interest of consumers” from April onwards after the expiry of existing applicable quarterly adjustments in March.

