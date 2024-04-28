DAWN.COM Logo

Death toll reaches 22 in Balochistan amid heavy rain

Saleem Shahid Published April 28, 2024 Updated April 28, 2024 07:48am

QUETTA: Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstones continued to lash various districts of Balochistan, including its capital, on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 22.

The Quetta valley received heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstones throughout the day with short intervals, resulting in flooding of the main roads and streets.

Numerous houses were washed away in the flash floods that also caused massive traffic blockade in different areas.

A huge tanker carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran overturned and fell into a seasonal stream as floodwater submerged parts of the Quetta-Taftan highway in Noshki district. The flash flood pushed the tanker away from the main highway, causing the driver to lose control, with the result that it steered into the stream. However, the driver and other people in the vehicle managed to flee to safety.

Downpour worsens flood risks in province; main roads submerged in Quetta

Bolan River, Nari Gaj-Mula River, and other seasonal rivers were carrying heavy floodwater as their catchment areas were also receiving rains.

Temperature dropped in Ziarat, Quetta, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai, Pishin, and some other areas of northern Balochistan, forcing people to turn on their gas heaters to keep their houses warm and to wear warm clothes.

Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Khanozai, Harnai, Sibi, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Kharan, Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Chaman, Mach, and many other areas also received heavy showers.

The provincial capital, which was badly affected during the last two spells of rains, once again witnessed urban flooding. The overnight heavy rain had caused massive destruction not only in low-lying localities but also in main parts of Quetta.

Almost all roads in the main city, including Jinnah Road, Kandahari Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Prince Road, Zarghoon Road, Sirki Road, and Gawalmandi, were submerged by knee-deep rainwater.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted more rains with thunderstorms and lightning in different areas of Balochistan, including Quetta.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2024

