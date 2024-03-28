DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 28, 2024

Twisted magnetic field observed around Milky Way’s black hole

Reuters Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 08:34am
A VIEW of the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, as captured by the Event Horizon Telescope, in polarised light. The lines overlaid on the image mark the orientation of polarisation, which shows how the magnetic field is twisted around the black hole.—Reuters
A VIEW of the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, as captured by the Event Horizon Telescope, in polarised light. The lines overlaid on the image mark the orientation of polarisation, which shows how the magnetic field is twisted around the black hole.—Reuters

WASHINGTON: Astronomers on Wednesday announced that they have detected a strong and organised magnetic field twisted in a spiral pattern around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, revealing previously unknown qualities of the immensely powerful object lurking at the center of our galaxy.

The structure of the magnetic field emanating from the edge of the black hole called Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, closely resembles one surrounding the only other black hole ever imaged, a larger one residing at the centre of a nearby galaxy called Messier 87, or M87, the researchers said. This indicates that strong magnetic fields may be a feature common to black holes, they added.

The magnetic field around the M87 black hole, called M87*, enables it to launch powerful jets of material into space, the researchers said. This indicates that while such jets have not been detected to date around Sgr A*, they might exist — and might be observable in the near future, they added.

The researchers released a new image showing the environment around Sgr A* in polarised light for the first time, revealing the magnetic field structure. The polarised light comes from subatomic particles called electrons gyrating around magnetic field lines.

Sgr A* possesses 4 million times the mass of our sun and is located about 26,000 light-years — the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) — from Earth.

“For a while, we’ve believed that magnetic fields play a key role in how black holes feed and eject matter in powerful jets,” said astronomer Sara Issaoun of the Centre for Astrophysics — Harvard & Smithsonian and co-leader of the research.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judiciary’s SOS
Updated 28 Mar, 2024

Judiciary’s SOS

The ball is now in CJP Isa’s court, and he will feel pressure to take action.
Data protection
28 Mar, 2024

Data protection

WHAT do we want? Data protection laws. When do we want them? Immediately. Without delay, if we are to prevent ...
Selling humans
28 Mar, 2024

Selling humans

HUMAN traders feed off economic distress; they peddle promises of a better life to the impoverished who, mired in...
New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

It is hoped that higher authorities realise that politics and nepotism have no place in schools.