Young man injured after tangled in loose kite string in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 11:01pm

A 20-year-old man was injured after getting tangled in a loose kite string in the Azizabad area in Karachi on Wednesday, according to the police.

Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that Awais was riding a motorbike when he was entrapped by kite string in Mohammadi Colony.

The SSP said the 20-year-old was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

He added that the police have launched a crackdown against kite flying and manufacturing of kites.

SSP Siddiqi said the police seized thousands of “dangerous strings” and burnt them to avoid tragic incidents during their raids in several areas of district central.

The incident comes in the wake of the Punjab police’s intensifying crackdown across the province on kite flying after two deaths in Sargodha and Faisalabad due to the strings of stray kites.

The two incidents had forced Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to call a meeting on law and order and crime situation on Sunday where she ordered a crackdown on the making, selling, and buying of chemical string used in kites.

Following her directives, the police had arrested four persons in Rawalpindi, recovering 340 kites and strings.

Similarly, police had arrested 422 kite sellers in Sahiwal and Okara in the operation against kite flying.

