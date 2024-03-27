DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2024

Man spends 36 hours in drain after dropping phone

AFP Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 07:36am

SYDNEY: Australian emergency workers on Tuesday said they rescued a man who was stuck in a Brisbane storm drain for 36 hours after apparently trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.

The man, in his 30s, reportedly entered the tropical city’s grimy underworld at the weekend.

After refusing a passerby’s initial offer of help on Sunday, he was forced to drink drain water as he looked for a way out.

Emergency services were eventually alerted to the scene when a resident heard heavy breathing from the drain around 11am on Monday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said that firefighters arrived and were able to lift the lid of the drain and rescue the man. He was said to be suffering from abrasions and cold exposure and was transported to Mater Hospital.

Emergency services said he was in a stable condition. Brisbane has faced days of wet weather and rain poured down the drain while the man was stuck inside.

Passerby James Lingwood told local media he had already spotted the trapped man on Sunday, hearing yells coming from the drain while out for a run. “I said ‘are you OK can I help you’, he said ‘no bro I’m all good’ but he’s knee deep in water and I’m thinking what do I do,” Lingwood told the Courier Mail. “But he seemed to be okay and he said he could get out where he got in so I just left him alone.

“I wanted to help him when I first saw him, but he didn’t want my help. I don’t think he thought he was in any great danger at the time”, Lingwood added.

“You don’t often see somebody down the drain, especially when there’s rats and snakes and mosquitoes and all sorts of things going on,” he said. It was not immediately clear if the man retrieved his phone.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

UNDUE interference by officials and bending of the rules has ruined many an institution in Pakistan. The education...
Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...