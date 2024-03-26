Punjab govt issues show-cause notice to PML-N MPA Malik Waheed over ‘misbehaviour’ with police official

The Punjab Government issued a show-cause notice to PML-N MPA Malik Waheed on Tuesday after a video of the lawmaker’s “misbehaviour” with a sub-inspector surfaced.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the PML-N lawmaker was seen exerting pressure on Naseeb after the policeman had allegedly searched the MPA’s vehicle at Lahore’s GT Road on Sunday night.

“Why did you knock on my car door?” Waheed could be seen saying in the video. Waheed also threatened the officer that things would be “very bad” for him if he did not apologise.

The policeman could be seen excusing himself to the lawmaker in the video.

The chief minister was alerted about the incident a day ago and said an inquiry was underway, adding that action would be taken.

The show-cause notice from the chief minister’s office, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said CM Maryam had raised serious concerns over the matter and directed the lawmaker to submit a response within three days.

Separately, a press release from the Punjab government said that in a meeting with the concerned police officer, Sub-Inspector Yasir Naseeb, today, CM Maryam, also the PML-N senior vice president and chief organiser, said she had taken notice of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the PML-N leader.

Naseeb told the chief minister that he was responding to a police dispatch regarding a fight when he stopped the MPA and searched his car.

He said that the vehicle had looked suspicious which is why it was stopped.

The sub-inspector said the MPA had asked him to apologise which he felt was unnecessary but eventually did.

CM Maryam apologised to the officer and said she was “embarrassed” he had to face humiliation.

“You should never apologise for doing your duty. You were doing your duty, you checked them, it was your responsibility and you fulfilled it,” Maryam said.

“This is your job and this is why the state has kept you and you did your job well,” she said, adding that no one was above the law.

“If the MPA had a complaint then he should have approached us. We would have carried out an inquiry and taken action according to the inquiry report,” Maryam added.

She stressed that lawmakers in particular should especially adhere to the law and set an example for the people.

The chief minister also asked Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana about Naseeb’s alleged transfer after the incident and told him to never take action without asking her in case of such an incident again.