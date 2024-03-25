DAWN.COM Logo

March 25, 2024

Awards conferred upon 42 military officers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The father of martyred Capt Abdul Wali receives Sitara-i-Basalat (Military) from President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony on Sunday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred military awards upon 42 officers of the armed forces, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

A presidential investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Sunday in connection with Pakistan Day. The ceremony was attended by senior armed forces officers, government officials, and families of the award recipients.

The recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) included Surgeon General Lt Gen Mohsin Muhammad Qureshi, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Air Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghuman, Maj Gen Shoaib Ahmed, Maj Gen Naseer Ahmed Samore, Maj Gen Shazia Nisar, Maj Gen Ejaz Ghani, Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmed Rana, Maj Gen Waseem Ahmad Khan, Maj Gen Arshad Naseem, Maj Gen Imranullah, Maj Gen Arshad Mehmood, Maj Gen Muhammad Atif Mansha, Maj Gen Javed Dost Chandio, Maj Gen Muhammad Irfan Khan, Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain, Maj Gen Sheheryar Parvez Butt, Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, Maj Gen Muhammad Ishaq Khattak, Maj Gen Chaudhry Amin Ajmal, Maj Gen Jawwad Ahmed Qazi, Maj Gen Ahmad Bilal, Maj Gen Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Maj Gen Ehsan Ali, Maj Gen Kamran Nazir Malik, Maj Gen Wajid Aziz, Maj Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir, Maj Gen Asadur Rehman Afzal Cheema, Maj Gen Mushtaq Ali, Maj Gen Muhammad Imtanan Babar, Maj Gen Muhammad Farhan Yousaf, Maj Gen Ahsan Altaf, Maj Gen Abeera Choudry, Rear Admiral Habibur Rehman, Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin and Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.

The president also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat posthumously upon Capt Abdul Wali, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan in September 2022.

