On Pakistan Day, government vows to confront all challenges head-on

ISLAMABAD: As the nation prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day on Saturday (today), President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is committed to putting the country on path to economic recovery and prosperity.

“We are completely cognisant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit and, above all, the growing scourge of terrorism,” the premier said in his message on Pakistan Day.

Felicitating Pakistanis at home or abroad, he said that as a nation, Pakistanis had proved to be resilient in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.

“I can assure you that we stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. I hope that these measures will bring economic stability and the current wave of high inflation will recede, bringing respite for our citizens,” he said.

PM Shehbaz noted that in the journey on the path of democracy, the people of Pakistan elected their representatives in the elections and consequently, governments have been formed at federal and provincial levels.

He urged the citizens to renew their firm resolve to follow in the “footsteps of our founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability”.

The PM said that March 23 marked a momentous day as on that day in 1940 the Muslims of the subcontinent passed the historic Lahore Resolution and demanded a separate homeland where they could live freely according to the principles of Islam.

“Through a dedicated political struggle Pakistan appeared on the map of the world on August 14, 1947, he added.

The premier said that under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and with the resilience and dedication of the nation, the daunting challenges faced by the nascent state were addressed and a foundation for an independent democratic state was laid down.

President’s message

Extending warm felicitations to the nation, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasised that on March 23, the nation honours the visionary foresight, sacrifices and unwavering determination of its forebears.

In his message, President Zardari said, “Our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation. Their triumphant role in the two-decade-long war against terrorism, rapid response to the call of duty in times of natural disasters, and contribution to peacekeeping missions worldwide stand out as our unflinching commitment to global peace and peaceful coexistence.”

“Let us also recognise the unparalleled sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren, both during the Pakistan Movement and in the ongoing struggle for the freedom of the [India-held] Kashmir,” he said.

President Zardari stressed that the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians and persistent attacks on educational institutions and hospitals by the Israeli forces.

In his message for the citizens, he said, “On this Pakistan Day, let us recommit ourselves to the shared goal of building a brighter future for our beloved country. Happy Pakistan Day!”

PTI plans function

The core committee of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf approved a proposal for holding a function in Islamabad on Saturday to mark Pakistan Day.

According to a press release issued by the party’s central media department, the PTI decided to celebrate Pakistan Day with national spirit and great fervour.

31-gun salute

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

An investiture ceremony will be held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr where President Zardari will confer awards and medals on personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2024