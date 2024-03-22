DAWN.COM Logo

Interior minister orders crackdown on power, gas thieves

Iftikhar A. Khan Published March 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday orde­red Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a countrywide crackdown on power and gas thieves.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the minister ordered the agency to take strict legal action against those involved in electricity and gas thefts.

FIA officials informed the minister that special teams had already formed for crackdown against electricity and gas thieves following instructions given in the last meeting.

Upon receiving a detai­led report on Greece boat accident submitted by FIA officials, the minister directed that all elements involved in the tragedy must be brought to justice.

He also ordered strict action against all elements involved in human trafficking to curb this evil from society.

The minister also direc­ted further action against those involved in Hundi/Hawala business as action against those involved in this business has improv­­ed the value of Pakistani rupee, the FIA officials informed the minster.

The minister also revie­wed progress on pending promotion cases of FIA officials and directed officials concerned to deal with the matter on an urgent basis.

All pending promotion cases should be disposed of within one month, he directed the FIA’s top leadership.

