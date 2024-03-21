DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2024

‘I’m basically telekinetic’: Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

AFP Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 12:46pm
Neuralink logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken on December 19, 2022 — Reuters.
Neuralink logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken on December 19, 2022 — Reuters.

Neuralink on Wednesday streamed a video of its first human patient playing computer chess with his mind and talking about the brain implant making that possible.

Noland Arbaugh, 29, who was left paralysed from the shoulders down by a diving accident eight years ago, told of playing chess and the videogame “Civilization” as well as taking Japanese and French lessons by controlling a computer screen cursor with his brain.

“It’s crazy, it really is. It’s so cool,” said Arbaugh, who joked of having telepathy thanks to Elon Musk’s Neuralink startup.

Musk’s neurotechnology company installed a brain implant in its first human test subject in January, with the billionaire head of Tesla and X touting it as a success.

Arbaugh said he was released from the hospital a day after the device was implanted in his brain, and that he had no cognitive impairment as a result.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life,” he said. “I don’t want people to think this is the end of the journey.”

He told of starting out by thinking about moving the cursor and eventually the implant system mirrored his intent.

“The reason I got into it was because I wanted to be part of something that I feel is going to change the world,” he said.

Arbaugh said he plans to dress up this Halloween as Marvel Comics X-Men character Charles Xavier, who is wheelchair-bound but possesses mental superpowers.

“I’m going to be Professor X,” he said. “I think that’s pretty fitting […] I’m basically telekinetic.”

A Neuralink engineer in the video, which was posted on X and Reddit, promised more updates regarding the patient’s progress.

“I knew they started doing this with human patients, but it’s another level to actually see the person who has one in,” one Reddit user commented. “Really crazy, impressive and scary all at once.”

Neuralink’s technology works through a device about the size of five stacked coins that is placed inside the human brain through invasive surgery.

The startup, cofounded by Musk in 2016, aims to build direct communication channels between the brain and computers.

The ambition is to supercharge human capabilities, treat neurological disorders like ALS or Parkinson’s, and maybe one day achieve a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

Musk is hardly alone in trying to make advances in the field, which is officially known as brain-machine or brain-computer interface research.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gwadar attack
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

Gwadar attack

The ambush shows that far from being neutralised, separatist militants in Balochistan very much remain a threat to the province’s security.
X-cuses aplenty
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

X-cuses aplenty

It was suspicious that the PTA chief had simply not ordered the restoration of X when nobody was willing to take responsibility for its suspension.
Anti-Muslim India
21 Mar, 2024

Anti-Muslim India

THERE is a systematic campaign of hate against the Muslims of India, where the ruling BJP has made no attempt to ...
Austerity theatre
Updated 20 Mar, 2024

Austerity theatre

There is a need for a fundamental reassessment of priorities and spending.
Thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2024

Thrilling finish

IN an enthralling climax, one which went down to the very last ball of the season, Islamabad United became Pakistan...
Treading cautiously
20 Mar, 2024

Treading cautiously

THE State Bank’s latest monetary policy decision, which maintains the status quo on interest rates, shows that the...