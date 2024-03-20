In meeting with COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince reaffirms kingdom’s willingness to ‘always stand with Pakistan’

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday that the Kingdom wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan, according to a press release issued from the military’s media wing.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and other senior military leadership met the Saudi Arabian crown prince on Wednesday in what was his second official visit to the country.

The ISPR said that COAS Munir discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation with the Saudi leadership.

According to the press release, Prince Salman said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, adding that both countries have always stood up for each other.

COAS Munir thanked the Saudi leadership for their warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

The army chief visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in official capacity last year to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “a comprehensive strategic partnership” with Saudi Arabia was in the works after receiving a call from the Saudi crown prince.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage.

Historically, these ties have encompassed economic assistance, energy supplies and military collaboration, with Saudi Arabia being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Pakistan.

The military aspect of their relationship includes defence cooperation, training and joint exercises.

Over the years, this relationship has evolved into strategic ties, reflecting deeper cooperation not just in traditional areas but also in counterterrorism efforts, regional stability and political support on international platforms.

This transformation signified a broadening of their partnership to include not just economic and military dimensions but also diplomatic and regional security interests.