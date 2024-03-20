DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2024

Bank of Japan delivers first rate hike in 17 years

Reuters Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 11:31am
Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor Kazuo Ueda (C) has a drink of water as journalists raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference after a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo on March 19, 2024. Japan’s central bank pulled the plug on March 19 on its ultra-aggressive monetary stimulus programme, hiking rates for the first time since the global financial crisis. — AFP
Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor Kazuo Ueda (C) has a drink of water as journalists raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference after a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo on March 19, 2024. Japan’s central bank pulled the plug on March 19 on its ultra-aggressive monetary stimulus programme, hiking rates for the first time since the global financial crisis. — AFP

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy on Tuesday, making a historic shift away from its focus on reflating growth with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

While the move was Japan’s first interest rate hike in 17 years, it still keeps rates stuck around zero as a fragile economic recovery forces the central bank to go slow on further rises in borrowing costs, analysts say.

The shift makes Japan the last central bank to exit negative rates, and ends an era in which policymakers around the world sought to prop up growth through cheap money and unconventional monetary tools.

“We reverted to a normal monetary policy targeting short-term interest rates, as with other central banks,” BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a press conference after the decision.

“If trend inflation heightens a bit more, that may lead to an increase in short-term rates,” Ueda said, without elaborating on the likely pace and timing of further rate hikes.

In a widely expected decision, the BOJ ditched a policy put in place since 2016 by former Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that appli­ed a 0.1 per cent charge on some excess reserves financial institutions park­ed with the central bank.

The BOJ set the overnight call rate as its new policy rate and decided to guide it in a range of 0-0.1pc partly by paying 0.1pc interest to deposits at the central bank.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Austerity theatre
Updated 20 Mar, 2024

Austerity theatre

There is a need for a fundamental reassessment of priorities and spending.
Thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2024

Thrilling finish

IN an enthralling climax, one which went down to the very last ball of the season, Islamabad United became Pakistan...
Treading cautiously
20 Mar, 2024

Treading cautiously

THE State Bank’s latest monetary policy decision, which maintains the status quo on interest rates, shows that the...
Afghan turbulence
Updated 19 Mar, 2024

Afghan turbulence

RELATIONS between the newly formed government and Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban rulers have begun on an...
In disarray
19 Mar, 2024

In disarray

IT is clear that there is some bad blood within the PTI’s ranks. Ever since the PTI lost a key battle over ...
Festering wound
19 Mar, 2024

Festering wound

PROTESTS unfolded once more in Gwadar, this time against the alleged enforced disappearances of two young men, who...