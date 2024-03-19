President urges US, UAE to invest in stock market

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on President Asif Zardari at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, in Islamabad.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Presi­d­ent Asif Ali Zardari on Monday emphasised the need for boosting trade ties with the US and the United Arab Emirates and invited businessmen of the two countries to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to the Presidency, the president underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the US, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors. He said that American enterprises should be enc­o­uraged to invest in the PSX.

President Zardari made these remarks while talking to the US Ambassador, Donald Blome, who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Secretariat said in a press release.

The president told the US envoy that Pakistan enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the US spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

Envoys call on Asif Zardari, congratulate him on becoming head of state

The president said that climate change was a global issue and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adv­erse impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Donald Blome said Pakistan and the US could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade & investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security.

He said the US had completed the Sindh Basic Education Programme to build climate-resilient scho­ols to strengthen Pak­i­stan’s education sector. He also congratulated the president on assuming the office for a second time.

UAE ambassador Later, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on President Zardari.

Talking to the UAE ambassador, President Zadari stressed the need for boosting trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He stressed the need for increasing collaboration between the two countries in the aviation sector to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE.

Talking about Sindh, the president apprised the UAE envoy that Pakistan had started investing in mang­rove forests and it was tra­ding carbon credits in the international market.

Mr Zardari said that projects had also been undertaken for lining of canals to overcome seepage and boost agricultural production.

During the meeting, the ambassador said the UAE was committed to Pakistan’s development.

The ambassador congratulated President Zardari on becoming the president for the second term and extended best wishes on behalf of the leadership and people of UAE. He invited Mr Zardari to visit the UAE, which the president accepted.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2024