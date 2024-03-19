DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2024

PIA flights to UK may resume in May

Mohammad Asghar Published March 19, 2024 Updated March 19, 2024 08:30am

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has expressed the hope that the Pakistan Int­ernational Airlines fli­ghts to the United King­dom would likely resume in May as inspections in this regard have been completed.

CAA Additional Dire­ctor General Taimur Iqbal stated this while presiding over the 43rd E-Kacheri.

A spokesman for the CAA said on Monday that E-Kacheri commenced with a review of the previous session, which included nine follow-up complaints.

Commenting on the follow-ups, the additional dir­ector general emphasised the importance of passengers knowing their rights and filing claims for grievances like flight cancellations. He said airlines needed to provide more inf­ormation than just saying ‘technical’ reasons for cancellations or delays lea­ding to cancellations.

About PIA flights to the UK, the additional DG exp­r­e­ssed the hope for an update in May as inspections have been completed.

In response to a complaint about Federal Inves­t­i­gation Agency (FIA) staff at the immigration co­u­nters, he said the age­ncy is responsible for assi­gning personnel to immigration counters, especially during peak hours.

The issue has been raised multiple times and it will be pursued further, he added.

In reply to a question about drones, he said a pol­icy document on drone is being prepared and it will be available on the CAA website once finalised.

Mr Iqbal, in response to a question regarding the investigation report of the PK 8303 crash, said there are specific procedures and requirements that must be followed to ensure accountability.

Addressing a complaint about lack of proper signage at Quetta International Airport’s parking lot, he instructed the staff concerned to designate spaces for special persons and install visible markings to assist passengers and other visitors.

In reply to a question about commencing flights from D.G. Khan to Dubai, he stated that currently no airline operates to the district due to it being economically non-viable.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2024

