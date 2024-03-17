Afghan govt welcomes UN mission’s mandate extension

KABUL: Taliban authorities have welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the UN mission to Afghanistan, saying the agency should help boost ties between the country and other nations.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has been present in Afghanistan since 2002 and had its mandate renewed until March 17, 2025, by a unanimous UN Security Council vote on Friday.

“The extension of UNAMA’s mandate will, God willing, serve in the interests of Afghanistan as the nation needs to connect to countries around the world and organisations and UNAMA can strengthen such ties,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told state media RTA on Saturday.

The Afghan Taliban government has not been officially recognised by any country since seizing power after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in August 2021, with concerns over women’s rights and security among key sticking points.

Mr Mujahid called on UNAMA to help convey progress on security and stability to the international community, condemning “unfair pressures” on Afghanistan and reiterating the demand that frozen Afghan assets be released.

A recent meeting of national and regional special envoys to Afghanistan in Doha discussed increasing engagement and a more coordinated response to Afghanistan in line with recommendations of a recent UN independent assessment.

UNAMA’s “presence is indispensable as the international community seeks to deepen engagement and build confidence with the Taliban”, said a UN statement citing remarks by the representative for Japan, which holds the Security Council’s rotating presidency.

The Taliban authorities have rejected another recommendation from the assessment calling for a UN special envoy to Afghanistan, a proposal backed by Western nations.

Such an appointment is unnecessary in part because UNAMA is “already on the ground”, Foreign Minister Muttaqi reiterated in a January statement.

