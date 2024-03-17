Watson declines coaching offer of Pakistan

KARACHI: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has turned down an offer to become the head coach of Pakistan men’s national team, media reported on Saturday.

A front-runner for the said position, the 42-year-old Watson was in discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the national team’s coaching job but withdrew his name in the end.

The Ipswich-born player, who presently lives in Sydney, is the current coach of Quetta Gladiators team of the Pakistan Super League.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Watson is more interested in honouring his present coaching assignment and commentary obligations. He will be a part of the commentary team in this year’s Indian Premier League and coach the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket.

He would have to join immediately if he agreed to become Pakistan’s head coach ahead of the green-shirts’ home white-ball series against New Zealand next month.

Pakistan, who are currently without a head coach, will also play a T20 International series against England in May ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the US and West Indies in June this year.

According to media reports, the PCB was willing to pay Watson $2 million per year.

Watson, who was appointed head coach of the Gladiators last year, was a player of the franchise in 2019 when they won the PSL.

The Gladiators qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing PSL for the first time in five years. However, they were eliminated by Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday after which Watson left for Australia.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024