Military to resolutely support govt in tackling country’s security challenges

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday affirmed that the Pakistan Army would resolutely support the government in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

The affirmation came during a visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz and key federal cabinet members to the military’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“COAS thanked the prime minister for the visit and reposing confidence in the army. COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan,” said a statement released by the PML-N on social media platform X.

PM Shehbaz also assured that the government would provide all resources required to ensure the military’s operational readiness.

“He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the armed forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be overemphasised,” the statement said.

The premier and his cabinet members appreciated the “professionalism, operational readiness and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability”.

Discussions were held with the military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

The premier and his team were also briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

“The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.”

The prime minister was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival and also laid a floral wreath on a martyrs monument.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.