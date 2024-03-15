PTI core committee demands Imran’s immediate release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Thursday denounced former prime minister Imran Khan’s detention and demanded an immediate order for his release from imprisonment.

The committee, in its meeting, discussed various issues, especially the delay of appeals in cases against PTI’s founding chairman, the security of his wife, Bushra Bibi, and the recount of votes in various constituencies in Punjab in detail.

According to a statement, during the meeting, the PTI legal team provided an overview to the core committee regarding Mr Khan’s cases.

The forum strongly condemned the incarceration of the PTI founding chairman in these cases.

Voices concern over threats to health, life of Bushra; Sher Afzal Marwat demands accountability on ‘mistakes’

They made it clear that the state’s intentions to subject Mr Khan to “political vendetta” had been fully evident from the speedy trial in fabricated cases like Toshakhana and cipher, where he was handed down sentences in a hasty manner.

The PTI core committee expressed annoyance over the tactics used to delay appeals against court decisions.

The participants demanded that all the cases against Imran Khan should be proceeded in accordance with the Constitution and law, and orders should be issued for the release of the PTI founding chairman by ending all these cases forthwith.

The committee voiced serious concerns regarding threats to the health and life of former first lady Ms Bushra. Members strongly denounced her detention in Banigala sub-jail against her will, endangering her life. The forum called for providing foolproof security to the former first lady and immediate redressal of threats to her health and life.

Moreover, the forum termed the recounting of votes in various constituencies of Punjab as unconstitutional, adding that after Feb 8, the constitutional seats of PTI were being stolen under the pretext of “unconstitutional” vote recounts and were being gifted to PML-N.

The PTI core committee reiterated its demand that all those constituencies should also be audited in the light of the actual Form-45s and all PTI’s “stolen” seats should be returned to the party in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Marwat laments ‘mistakes’

While reacting to the PHC’s decision, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat said Imran Khan was disappointed with the order and has issued directions to challenge it.

However, he linked the party’s legal trouble to “two mistakes” regarding PTI’s decision to forge an alliance with other parties.

According to Mr Marwat, the PTI founder approved the alliance with JUI-Sherani and a three-member committee, including him, Asad Qaiser, Barrister Gohar held multiple meetings with the party’s leadership and almost agreed on the terms of reference for the alliance.

Mr Khan gave the green signal to sign the ToRs, but a few days later, “JUI-Sherani was sidelined”, claimed Mr Marwat. “There is still a question mark on why it happened and the party must introspect on this issue.”

The second mistake, Mr Marwat claimed, was made after the proposed alliance with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen.

“The only reason for that alliance was to save PTI’s reserved seats, but some people started a sectarian propaganda,” said Mr Marwat.

He added that it was later “decided” to ally with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and the party “lost 80 seats due to these two wrong decisions”.

“Whoever made these decisions should be identified, and the party must take disciplinary action against them,” he said, adding that despite being a high-ranking PTI official, he, too, is in no position to assign culpability to anyone.

“Imran Khan’s instructions were ignored, and even I have no idea whose directives were implemented,” said Mr Marwat, adding that the party was aware that the alliance with SIC would lead to legal challenges.

While calling the 2024 general elections “a revolution”, Mr Marwat lamented that the nation handed “a heavy mandate to PTI”, but the party’s seats “are being reduced with every passing day”.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2024