Islamabad court reopens graft cases against Nawaz’s sons after surrender

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad accountability court has reopened three corruption references against the two sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after their surrender.

The cases against Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were reopened on Thursday after the court suspended their perpetual arrest warrants and granted them bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

Mr Sharif’s sons were declared proclaimed offenders after they failed to join the investigation in Avenfield Apartment, Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references filed by the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB).

The proceedings against them were consigned to record since they remained overseas.

Judge grants bail to Hassan, Hussain against Rs50,000 surety bonds

Last week, the brothers submitted applications before the accountability court through their attorney, Qazi Misbahul Hassan, seeking the suspension of their arrest warrants so that they could join the proceeding.

After the court allowed their application and stopped the police from arresting them, they appeared before the accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana on Thursday.

Their counsel argued that since the absconding suspects have surrendered, their perpetual warrants of arrest may be withdrawn.

The court marked their attendance and withdrew their warrants.

The counsel also filed acquittal applications under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The said section empowers the court to acquit the accused at any stage of the trial.

Mr Hassan argued that his clients were implicated in the Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references along with their father, and the three of them were also nominated in the Avenfield Apartments reference along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her spouse, retired Capt Muhammad Safdar.

According to the counsel, Mr Sharif was convicted in Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia reference but was acquitted in the Flagship Investment case.

He argued that an Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench had already acquitted Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and her husband in the two references over lack of evidence.

In the trial of his clients, Mr Hassan argued, the prosecution would rely on the same evidence which has been discarded by the high court.

As far as the Flagship Investment reference is concerned, the accountability court acquitted Mr Sharif, while NAB also withdrew its appeal against his acquittal.

The court later adjourned the hearing till Friday (today).

Talking to the media in the courtroom, Mr Hussain said that he was a Pakistani citizen and never remained part of any government.

He said the people of Pakistan are well aware of “what happened with the Sharif family”.

Mr Hussain said the time has arrived to end political victimisation and overhaul the NAB Ordinance.

However, it is the discretion of the government and the parliament, he added.

In response to a question, he said that PTI founder Imran Khan is also entitled to a fair trial. He hoped his uncle in the Centre and his sister in Punjab “will not disappoint the people of Pakistan”.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2024